NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Julia Child was an American cooking teacher, but did you know she was a Smith College alum? Julia McWilliams Child graduated in the class of 1934 and now they’re naming the campus center after her.

Child was a pioneer in bringing enthusiasm to her talents in French cooking, both on paper and on the screen. She filmed her show ‘The French Chef’ in Boston, but her connections to Massachusetts can also be found at Smith College where she walked across the campus.

“Her spirit of generosity and coming together around food is something that our campus center, which is the heart of student life on campus, really aligns nicely [with], and we wanted to celebrate her on campus,” said Smith College’s Senior Director of Alumnae Relations, Marissa Hoechstetter.

Even after she graduated college, Julia Child was an active alum visiting the campus several times over the years. The new signs are set go up in the spring.