NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After 10 years leading Smith College, President Kathleen McCartney has made the decision to step down in June 2023.

Under McCartney’s direction the college saw record philanthropic gifts donated to support financial aid and career development programs as well as expanding scholarship aid, eliminating loans from undergraduate financial aid packages, and creating new funds to support new and current students, and recent graduates.

She also oversaw capital improvements at the campus with new classrooms, gardens and buildings, including the new Neilson Library, designed by Maya Lin.

“I was humbled when called to serve as the 11th president of Smith, and the work has been deeply rewarding,” McCartney wrote in a message to the community. “For this reason, I find myself filled with gratitude to all of you in the Smith community.”