NORTHAMTPON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College received a $50 million donation, the largest from a single person in the school’s history.

The funds were donated by an anonymous alumna. Of the $50 million donated, $40 million will be designated for financial aid and $10 million for career developments programs.

Smith College President Kathleen McCartney said this gift will allow the college to support students from low and middle-income backgrounds.