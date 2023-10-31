NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College is reiterating its prohibition of discrimination and harassment after a professor there was accused of “racist propaganda.”

The college’s message to 22News comes after an incident involving the posting of flyers on campus that alleged one Jewish Studies professor was spreading propaganda relating to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

A spokesperson for the university stated in part, “Members of the campus community have the right to express their opinions as long as they comply with Smith’s Discriminatory Harassment policy. All allegations of discrimination and harassment are fully investigated.”

22News attempted to contact that professor but did not immediately hear back.