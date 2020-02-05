Smith College student in isolation after reporting possible exposure to coronavirus

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College is taking precautions after a student said she may have been in contact with someone who has the coronavirus.

The department of public health said there is no risk to the public, while a Smith College student recovers from cold-like symptoms. Smith College is taking precautions, while a student remains in isolation with cold-like symptoms.

The student notified the school over the weekend that she believes she may have been on the same flight with a Boston College student who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Smith College officials immediately contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The DPH and CDC confirmed that the student doesn’t have the virus, and there is no risk to the public.

The student will remain in isolation in her college dorm until health officials give the all-clear.

“Our student is well and contacted with medical service here on campus,” said Julianne Ohotnicky, associated dean at Smith College. “Our focus has been on health and safety on our whole community so when a student lets us know when they are unwell, we want to know we are taking the right precautions.

The Boston College student was diagnosed with the coronavirus last week after returning from China. It’s the first case of the virus in Massachusetts. He remains in isolation.

More than 425 people have died from the coronavirus, with more than 20,000 confirmed cases worldwide.