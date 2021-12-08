Smith College to require booster shots for students, staff

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College will join other schools in the western Massachusetts in requiring all members of the campus community to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

This will be a requirement for all students, staff and faculty, besides those who have already been approved exempt.

According to a letter, effective January 21st all vaccinated individuals will be required to receive a booster shot within 30 days of becoming eligible. The college is offering a booster clinic for students this Sunday.

Once students are vaccinated, they will be required to upload a copy of their updated vaccination card.

22News spoke with Loren Bates, a junior at Smith College, who signed up to get her booster on Sunday.

“It’s right before finals week, I’m just a little nervous about the after effects because I don’t want to be really tired during exams but I want to get it out of the way,” Bates shared.

For employees, the college is offering one day of paid leave if the side effects from the booster interfere with their ability to work.

UMass and Hampshire College are other schools in the area that have also put forth booster requirements.