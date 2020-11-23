Smith College to resume on campus remote learning for spring semester

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College announced on-campus housing for students to learn remotely for the Spring 2021 semester.

Spring semester for Smith College begins February 15 and the college is prepared to bring student back to on-campus housing to as many as 1,830 students in single rooms. The students will return to campus starting three to four weeks before classes begin to test students for COVID-19 and quarantine if needed.

The spring coursed will be remote learning or “enhanced learning;” with performance and lab courses in person.

According to a letter from McCartney posted on the Smith College website, the college has developed a plan that will require all students on campus to be tested twice a week and employees will be tested weekly. Face covering will be required on campus.

There could also be changes to the campus restrictions if the coronavirus pandemic is determined to have increased in the city of Northampton, Hampshire County and in the state of Massachusetts.