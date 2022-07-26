NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has rewarded Northampton’s Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School with a sizable grant.

Smith has been given nearly half a million dollars to upgrade and modernize the kitchen for the school’s highly popular Culinary Arts program

It’s the largest grant, the largest summer of money that this program has seen since it’s induction here, so there’s a lot of excitement from the top all the way down to the students..

The state grant of $484,000 will enable the Culinary Arts department to purchase a food truck, and create an outdoor dining area, in addition to modernizing its kitchen equipment there are plans to include a rotating oven.