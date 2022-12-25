SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Fire Department was sent to a fire alarm activation with smoke in the basement on Saturday.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, at 8:20 p.m., there was smoke in the basement of a Southampton home with the smell of electric burning. The fire crews checked the basement with a thermal imaging camera, but no fire was found.

The breaker panel was found to be faulty and disconnected. The crews vented the home to get the remaining smoke out, and the incident was cleared at 9:33 p.m.