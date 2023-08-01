AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Snell Street in Amherst is closed as there is a significant sinkhole on the road.

According to the Amherst Police Department, the sinkhole was caused by the collapse of a 16′ sewer main that is just after the bridge.

It is advised to use another route when traveling on Tuesday, and to use South Pleasant to access up to 172 Snell Street and Moody Field, as well as Route 9 to access up to 208 Snell.

The police say that this will be an extended closure and 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.