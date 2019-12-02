Snow ruins plans for some in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow continues to fall throughout western Massachusetts.

Despite the snow and cold, downtown Northampton was bustling with people out and about, walking along Main Street.

But people braving the snow to drive….not so much.

“I don’t want to drive, so that’s not going to happen,” said Jim Flannery of Northampton.

He told 22News he had plans to go out Sunday night, but was forced to cancel because of the snow. He said he will try to stay positive, though.

“My plans are ruined, but the night still has some life to it,” said Flannery.

Others wanted to take a walk in the winter wonderland to visit some local stores, but even that didn’t work out as planned.

“We’re kind of disappointed,” explained Becky Mongeon of Northampton. “We wanted to come out and walk in the snow but all the stores are closing.”

Here is a list of parking bans and other closures issued around western Massachusetts.