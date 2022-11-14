AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A new solar array is up and running, putting a key part of Amherst’s electric grid on renewable energy.

15,000 panels are now online, it’s enough to power the electricity of over half of the town’s municipal buildings. This is about a four-megawatt system that’s spread across the north landfill. This project is ten years in the making for the town of Amherst, with one of the challenges being that they wanted to accommodate an endangered species of bird in the area.

Stephanie Ciccarello is the director of sustainability for the town of Amherst, and she said now that this project is a reality, it’s a win-win situation for Amherst. “It helps address the need for more renewables in the state so we feel that we can contribute to the renewable portfolio of the state while at the same time utilizing land that would otherwise not be used other than for the landfill,” said Ciccarello.

The town estimates the solar panels will generate $100,000 in revenue over a 20-year period.