EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource customers in Easthampton are able to receive a discount using solar power generated at River Valley Co-op.

The Co-op Solar program allows low income community members to receive a discount generated from Co-op Power that is subtracted from the consumers monthly Eversource bill. River Valley Co-op teamed up with Co-op Power to offer 100 people interested in sharing solar energy generated by the panels located in the parking lot of the River Valley Co-op store in Easthampton.

To sign up visit cooppower.coop, email solar@cooppower.coop, or call 413-772-8898, extension 2.

In a news release sent to 22News from the City of Easthampton, the following information includes eligibility requirements and additional information.

To be eligible for this program, you must live in western Massachusetts and qualify in one of these three

ways:

You qualify for MassHealth, SNAP, LIHEAP or other social programs

You live in an Environmental Justice neighborhood that qualifies for this program.

Qualifying zip codes are 01103, 01105, 01107 and 01109. You have the low-income (R2) Electric Rate on your Eversource bill

Qualifying for the River Valley Climate Justice Initiative:

You must be an Eversource customer in Western Massachusetts, and one or more of the three

below.

1) You qualify for the low-income (R2) Electric Rate on your Eversource bill,

OR, 2) you qualify for MassHealth, SNAP, LIHEAP, or other similar social program,

OR, 3) you live in an Environmental Justice neighborhood.

Below are the EJ Communities in Easthampton that qualify.

Easthampton, Zip Code 01027: