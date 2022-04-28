EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource customers in Easthampton are able to receive a discount using solar power generated at River Valley Co-op.
The Co-op Solar program allows low income community members to receive a discount generated from Co-op Power that is subtracted from the consumers monthly Eversource bill. River Valley Co-op teamed up with Co-op Power to offer 100 people interested in sharing solar energy generated by the panels located in the parking lot of the River Valley Co-op store in Easthampton.
To sign up visit cooppower.coop, email solar@cooppower.coop, or call 413-772-8898, extension 2.
In a news release sent to 22News from the City of Easthampton, the following information includes eligibility requirements and additional information.
To be eligible for this program, you must live in western Massachusetts and qualify in one of these three
ways:
- You qualify for MassHealth, SNAP, LIHEAP or other social programs
- You live in an Environmental Justice neighborhood that qualifies for this program.
Qualifying zip codes are 01103, 01105, 01107 and 01109.
- You have the low-income (R2) Electric Rate on your Eversource bill
Qualifying for the River Valley Climate Justice Initiative:
You must be an Eversource customer in Western Massachusetts, and one or more of the three
below.
1) You qualify for the low-income (R2) Electric Rate on your Eversource bill,
OR, 2) you qualify for MassHealth, SNAP, LIHEAP, or other similar social program,
OR, 3) you live in an Environmental Justice neighborhood.
Below are the EJ Communities in Easthampton that qualify.
Easthampton, Zip Code 01027:
- Inside the area defined by South Street, Main Street, Northampton Street, West Street and
Glendale Street.
- Inside the area West of Brickyard Brook, South and East of Lower Mill Pond, North of
Cottage Street, then Maple Street, then Charles St, then Clark Street.
- Inside the area East of Nashawannuck Pond and Broad Brook, South of Gaugh St, then Cherry
St, West of East St, then Hendrick Street.
- Inside the area East of Main St, West of Union St, then Willston Ave, North of Greenwood
Court, then Ward Avenue.