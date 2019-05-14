Solar panel farms in Granby put on hold

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a current halt on putting ground-mounted solar panels in the town of Granby.

This doesn’t mean that solar panels will be banned for good. Voters passed an article Monday night on putting a moratorium on large-scale, ground-mounted solar energy systems until January 31, 2020.

This gives more time for residents and the town to think about future plans regarding solar panels. Although no one was willing to speak to us on camera about the vote, some were for the idea.

A vote on this was originally scheduled for earlier this year, but was canceled and moved to Monday night.

It’s not known when the next meeting regarding solar panels will be.

