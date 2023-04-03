HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall in Hadley will be closed on Easter Sunday, but several businesses at the mall will be opening.

This week will also have several opportunities for children to meet and have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. He will be will in Café Square on Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations may be made at whereisbunny.com.

The following businesses will be open: