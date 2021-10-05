Some local residents did not notice Monday’s social media outage

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have experienced some social media withdrawal on Monday after Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were down for nearly six hours.

The three platforms are owned and operated by Facebook Inc. and went down before noon on Monday. The company said the disruption was due to a “faulty configuration change.” But some western Massachusetts residents said they didn’t even notice.

“I actually didn’t notice it until after it happened,” said Lindsay Koshgarian of Northampton. “It would have to be down for days before it would ever affect me.”

The apps are all backup and running. The outage came just a day after a whistleblower accused the company of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.