NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The biggest New Year’s celebration in western Massachusetts is going on all evening at the 38th annual First Night celebration in Northampton. It’s not too cold and while there is still some rain, entertainment has filled the streets here since noon on Saturday, and at 6:15 p.m. there is a fireworks display.

Saturday began with a circus and art show, and has been filled up with every type of art entertainment you can think of in over 20 different venues across Northampton. The Performances organized by the Northampton Arts Council will pick back up following the fireworks show, at 7 p.m. and will go through until 11:30 p.m., when the thousands who have bought their pins will gather for the annual countdown and ball raising at Hotel Northampton.

The fun won’t stop at midnight as DJ Bongohead and DJ Studebaker Hawk will be spinning tunes and having the celebratory night owls dancing to bring in 2023.