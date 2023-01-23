SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Soup Drive is being held to help families in need from South Hadley and Granby.

Massachusetts families will lose the extra COVID SNAP temporary benefits that were available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments at the end of February. Households will receive their last extra payment on March 2nd.

More than 1,500 households in South Hadley and Granby will have SNAP benefits reduced. According to Neighbors Helping Neighbors, 1,215 households in South Hadley will lose $196,830 and 340 households in Granby will lose $55,080 of SNAP benefits.

The First Responder Soup Drive will benefit Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Inc. to provide for families in need from South Hadley and Granby. The food pantry is open Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 30 Carew Street in South Hadley.

Cans of soup can be dropped off at South Hadley police and fire departments, and the Granby Public Safety Complex. Donation boxes will be displayed from Monday, January 23rd through February 20th.