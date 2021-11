GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to clear a tree that came down across South Chesterfield Road Friday afternoon.

According to the Goshen Firefighters Association, crews were called to South Chesterfield Road, in the Hammond Pond area for a large hemlock tree that came down around noon due to the heavy rain and gusty winds.

The road is closed until the tree is cleared and National Grid has been contacted however no estimated time for restoration has been given.