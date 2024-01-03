South Deerfield, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire Department was called to Gromacki Ave. just before 6 PM Tuesday for a chimney fire.

As soon as firefighters arrived, they noticed flames coming from the chimney. To put out the fire, crews worked from both inside the residence and from the rooftop.

They also checked for other parts of the building that might have been affected by the fire before clearing the house.

