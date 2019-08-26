South Hadley aims to improve pump station after sewage spill

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An update on a pump station project in South Hadley that released untreated sewage into the Connecticut River last week.

Everything is back to normal in South Hadley after thousands of gallons of sewage spilled into the Connecticut River. The Town of South Hadley has been working on its Pump Station improvement project on Main Street.

While contractors were working to upgrade a 24-inch sewer main last Thursday, a pipeline burst, which caused effluent to spill into the Connecticut River.

There was damage to private and public property. South Hadley officials informed The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection that a bypass protocol was put in place.

The South Hadley Town Manager Michael Sullivan told 22News the spill will hopefully lead to an improvement in waste management.

“We estimated roughly 200,000 gallons of untreated effluent was released into the Connecticut River which is unfortunate but this is all to do with the improvement so we don’t have these types of issues,” said Sullivan.

No fish were affected by the release and the river is safe to go in. A full report on the incident will be discussed at the select board meeting on September 3.

The pump station project is scheduled to be completed sometime this week.