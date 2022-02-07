South Hadley and Granby police collaborating with mental health experts on emergency calls

(WWLP) – Two Hampshire County departments have teamed up with Behavioral Health Network to receive assistance during police calls involving mental health concerns.

South Hadley and Granby officers will now be able to call for assistance from a mental health clinician who will provide expertise in the area of emotional and mental health as well as follow-up assistance.

A grant of $30,450 from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health under the Co-Response-Jail Diversion Program will fund training with Behavioral Health Network and law enforcement to provide co-response in our local communities. The clinician and co-response model will be funded through June 30, 2022.

“This much needed grant funding from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health will certainly improve our response and effectiveness when helping our community members in crisis” said South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gundersen. “The co-responder model, led by a licensed clinician, is the best way to connect our South Hadley community members with the mental health services they deserve.”

“The Granby Police Department has been working with Behavioral Health Network and all of our officers have attended Crisis Intervention Team Training. This training promoted a co-response model with a licensed clinician and the police to respond to a person in crisis,” said Granby Police Chief Kevin O’Grady. “This grant will allow officers to co-respond with a licensed clinician and provide the resident with the mental health services they need, including follow-up assistance.”

“We are pleased to be bringing a better understanding of behavioral health issues to officers in South Hadley and other local communities, and to be joining them in responding to those in need,” said Behavioral Health Networks’ President and CEO Steve Winn.