South Hadley and Granby Police collecting non-perishable food donations

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley and Grany Police are looking for the community’s support in donating non-perishable food donations.

According to the Granby Police Department, officers are making it a goal to fill the box below by November 3.

Police say donations can be dropped off at the lobby of either police department. If you are in Granby, you are also able to give your donations to officers you see in town. To make it even easier, you are allowed to call the police and have them pick up the items as well!

(Photo: Granby PD)

All donations will help the Granby to Go Program and Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry.