SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of volunteer opportunities available on boards and committees within South Hadley have become available.

A total of 11 boards and committees have vacancies needing to be filled:

Capital Planning Committee

Commission on Disabilities

Council on Aging

Cultural Council

Historical Commission

Human Rights Commission

Master Plan Implementation Committee

Sustainability & Energy Commission

Town Meeting Review Committee

Zoning Board of Appeals

Veterans Council

According to South Hadley’s, Executive Assistant to Administration, Kristin Maher, in order to fill these vacancies, the Selectboard is seeking citizens with diverse interests and abilities. All of the boards and committees do not require any special qualifications (except for the veteran status requirement for the Veterans Council). Applicants must, however, be registered to vote in the Town of South Hadley.

You must apply online if you wish to serve on a board or committee. The Selectboard will contact applicants with instructions on how to attend an interview. October will be the month when the board interviews and makes appointments.

