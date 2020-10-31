South Hadley business collecting donations for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – One South Hadley business is pledging to gather food and funds to help Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry as they fight to survive the pandemic.

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry in Chicopee has seen a steady increase in visitors and supplies are running low. Adam Quenneville, of Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding, heard that Lorraine’s needed help and created “Lorraine’s Drive.”

Quenneville is working to round up food and funds through the end of December. His goal is to raise up to $5,000 by donating a portion of his own sales and collect food donations.

He told 22News, “More people don’t have food and they are looking for more donations than they have ever needed because of the times we are in. So I said I’ll see what I can do and I thought about giving some money, it’s just kind of gone from there.”

Quenneville is accepting food donations at his South Hadley office located at 160 Old Lyman Road.