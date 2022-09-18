SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley church with a rich history of civil rights support put on display an exhibit honoring the work of advocacy of women of color in the late 20th century.

The Center Church across from Mount Holyoke College honors the 45th anniversary of the “Combahee River Collective Statement,” saluting the authors who advocated women’s rights along with racial equality. “Voices of Resilience” as they described themselves.

Pastor Lori Souter told 22News it was her church that held a long running vigil following the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020.

“So for 80 or more consecutive Saturdays, we held the vigil, and that drew people from Greenfield, and Springfield,” Pastor Souter said.

And this latest exhibit honoring the “Voices of Resilience” will be on display at the South Hadley Church through Saturday, October 15.