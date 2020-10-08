South Hadley Cleanup: All power has been restored

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in South Hadley were out cleaning up their yards until they could get back power.

“It was very scary”

Some residents of South Hadley are still reeling from Wednesday evening’s storm although it only lasted a couple hours the damage in some areas is extensive.

“I was standing in my sliding doors and wondered if the trees were going to come down. My daughter was with me and she was more scared than I was. It was very severe where we were.” says Anne Lertora of South Hadley

The next morning, uprooted trees and debris littered many neighborhoods .causing some downed wires. On one South Hadley Street, they lost power around 6:00 p.m. Only one house on the street had a generator.

Emergency services started restoration at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, working through the night to start to restore power, they placed braces on damaged utility poles.

South Hadley Electric and Light Department told 22News that every single pole on this street has been damaged in some way. Neighbors said the electric department told them it could take anywhere from three to four hours to up to three days for them to get power again.

Some residents in other parts of the town were a little more lucky.

“Power was out for a couple of hours but it came back. We were lucky in that regard I guess. Walking around over by the colleges there’s a fair amount of limbs that are down.” John from South Hadley

Electric companies want to remind people to never go near a downed power line as it could still be live and you could get hurt.

Good news, we spoke to a manager at south Hadley Electric and Light Department says all power has been restored to the town.