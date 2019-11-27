South Hadley community mourning elementary school teacher killed in crash

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A community in South Hadley is in mourning following the tragic death of an elementary school teacher.

Parmatma Khalsa died in a car crash on Route 116 in South Hadley last week. Khalsa taught third grade at Mosier Elementary School.

Colleagues, students, and parents honored his memory Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil outside of his classroom.

“You see the number of people out here that he has touched on some level, and they’re here just to, you know, to honor him, light a candle because he was all about love and light and kindness and joy,” said Paul Goodhind, principal at Mosier Elementary School.

Guests at the vigil released lanterns into the air as a way of saying goodbye to the beloved educator and friend.