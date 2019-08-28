South Hadley Council On Aging honors senior center volunteers

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Council On Aging Wednesday honored the 138 volunteers who helped contribute to the success of their senior center.

Wednesday’s volunteer appreciation brunch honored the men and women that gave more than 11,000 hours of their time to the senior center this past year.

Ninety-two-year-old Melide Normand started volunteering nearly twenty years ago with the Weight Watchers program.

She told 22News that she finds volunteering very rewarding.

“You get a good feeling that you’re helping other people and you get to meet a lot of nice people that you’d never meet ordinarily, that come here ordinarily to the center,” said Normand.

The South Hadley Council On Aging estimates these volunteers helped save some $475,000.