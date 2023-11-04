SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter is fast approaching which means it’s time to start preparing for the colder months.

The South Hadley Council on Aging hosted a winter preparedness fair for seniors in the community Saturday afternoon.

Those in attendance heard from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and Channel 22’s own meteorologist, Brian Lapis. 22News spoke with the South Hadley COA’s program coordinator on why these conversations on winter preparedness are so vital.

Sandy Farnsworth, the program coordinator for the South Hadley council on aging said, “This population doesn’t so much really on computers, but face to face conversation is key, so we like to provide that opportunity as much as possible.”

The South Hadley Fire and Police Departments were also there to help seniors get ready for the winter months.