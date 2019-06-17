South Hadley couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Richard and Jeanne Talbot of South Hadley reached a milestone Monday in their devotion to each other.

They’re celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary. The Talbots, both 99-years-old, spent part of the day with two of their four children and one of their eight great-grandchildren.

The loving couple who tied the knot on June 17, 1944, told 22News, the secret to being married 75-years is taking the good as well as the bad, and that’s not all.

“I make sure that he’s in bed with me, that he doesn’t go sleep anywhere else,” Jeanne said.

The deeply religious couple, parishioners at Chicopee’s St. Anne Church for 63-years, prize this apostolic blessing from Pope Francis on the occasion of their 75th anniversary.

Since there were no 75th-anniversary cards on the market, a loved one combined the golden anniversary greeting with a 25th-anniversary card.

The Talbots settled in South Hadley after Richard left the air force after being stationed at Westover.