South Hadley encouraging safe online shopping with Internet Purchase Exchange Location

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in South Hadley are encouraging residents to be safe when buying items online from people they may not know.

The police department announced the Internet Purchase Exchange Location in a Facebook post-Tuesday. The location is in the South Hadley Police Department parking lot at 41 Bridge St. and is monitored by surveillance.

The area is designated by a sign and encourages sellers to conduct their online shopping exchanges at the location rather than at their home or an unfamiliar place.

Steven Fleming of the South Hadley Police Department told 22News, “You never know who you’re getting, it’s a stranger online and you don’t want them coming to your home. It’s a safe location and we hope that people will know it’s here. And not just town residents but residents from other cities can utilize it also.”

Police say both buyers and sellers should avoid giving too much personal information, especially bank account numbers or credit card numbers.

Sellers should also stay away from checks or money orders. The checks can be fake and leave you responsible for counterfeit.

The following towns and cities have Internet Purchase Exchange Locations:

Chicopee: Located at the Chicopee Police Department

Bernardston: Located at the Bernardston Police Department

Easthampton: Located in the parking lot of the Easthampton Public Safety Complex

Monson: Located in the Monson Police Department parking lot

Northampton: Located in the Northampton Police Department parking lot

Wilbraham: Located outside the Wilbraham Police Department

