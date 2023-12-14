SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A public forum was held in South Hadley Thursday evening regarding the town’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.

South Hadley residents were able to discuss and express their opinions about the mitigation process.

Municipal officials and representatives from the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission were in attendance to answer questions. The completed plan will be submitted to MEMA and FEMA. If approved, the community would be eligible for state and federal mitigation funding next year.