SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chief of South Hadley Fire District 1 says a vote that took place last month will defund the department after July 1.

Chief Robert Authier said in a news release that Fire District Number 1 held its annual meeting on April 27th. At that meeting, the chief says a group of District taxpayers voted to not fund Firefighter and EMT salaries.

As of July 1, District 1 will have no staff to respond to any emergency, either Medical or Fire. The district will also not be able to provide any fire prevention or inspection services.

The district has 26 full-time members and responded to over 3,000 calls for emergency service in 2022.