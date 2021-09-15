South Hadley Fire District 2 receives federal grant to eliminate hazardous exhaust

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Fire District 2 has received federal funding that will go towards ensuring the health of workers in the building.

The department received an Assistance to Firefighter grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The of grant $74,000 will go towards the facility’s Source Capture Exhaust System. The exhaust system will protect workers in the facility by eliminating hazardous diesel exhaust emissions from fire trucks.

Workers exposed to diesel exhaust face the risk of health effects ranging from irritation of the eyes and nose, headaches and nausea, to respiratory disease and lung cancer.