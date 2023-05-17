SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A special meeting will be held in South Hadley Wednesday for another vote on funding for the District 1 Fire Department.

The meeting warrant has one article to see if the district will vote to appropriate a total of $2.7 million to fund the personnel services account for the fire department.

Voters in District 1 voted no on this article during their annual meeting in late April, which stripped funding for wages for firefighters and paramedics.

A South Hadley Fire District moderator told 22News that funding for those wages will run out by June 30th.

The meeting will be held at the Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School at 6 p.m.