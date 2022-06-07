SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews are investigating what neighbors describe as a possible explosion at a house on Cove Island Road in South Hadley.

Our 22News crew went to the home around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and saw fire damage stemming from the basement of the home up to the second floor. A neighbor said they felt the ground shake around the same time as the fire was reported.

Firefighters at the home told 22News that no one was hurt. They weren’t able to provide any additional information about the incident at the time.

22News is following this story and will update this article as soon as more information is available.