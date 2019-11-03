South Hadley, Granby PD team up for Cops for a Cause food drive

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – When a local food pantry called for help with bare shelves heading into the holidays, two police departments answered with a life-changing donation drive.

The South Hadley and Granby Police Departments have come together over the last few weeks in an effort to re-stock the shelves of Neighbors Helping Neighbors food pantry.

The two departments started the Cops for a Cause food drive, allowing community members to drop off donations at each station.

Before today’s event at South Hadley High School, the drive had collected over 12-hundred pounds of food.

It was a no-brainer decision for the departments and a whole-hearted response by their communities.

“We heard they needed some help keeping food on the shelves, so we took some initiative, teamed up with Granby and started the Cops for a Cause food drive,” said Patrol Officer Ron Condino.

Patrol Officer Earl Brown told 22News that, “Since we started this, we’ve had people from both communities, South Hadley and Granby, basically flooding our stations dropping off food, so its been a wonderful event.”

The event featured members of both departments, students from the MacDuffie School and recruits from the Police Academy.

Brown said they likely doubled their collections so far.