South Hadley gym ends CrossFit affiliation

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – The CEO of CrossFit is stepping down following racial remarks that led to Reebok and many CrossFit affiliates to cut ties.

SVG announced this week that it is ending its affiliation with CrossFit.

The move comes after CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman posted several controversial tweets referencing George Floyd’s death, including mockingly tweeting out “Floyd-19” in reference to a statement calling racism a public health issue.

Within hours, many CrossFit boxes around the country began announcing an end to their affiliation, including some here locally.

“Not a lot is going to change for us when we get rid of the name. CrossFit is more than just the name CrossFit. It is the community, it’s the people we get to see everyday. It’s the people who get to interact with each other everyday and form these relationships that are much larger than the word CrossFit,” said Trainer Jay Paul.

SVG posted on its Facebook page that they fully support the Black Lives Matter movement and will be donating their $3,000 affiliation fee to an organization that assists local black business owners.