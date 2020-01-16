South Hadley H.S. students raise awareness for underage drinking

South Hadley, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of South Hadley High School students are teaming up to help prevent underage drinking.

A group of peer leaders from the school visited Liquor Town in South Hadley Wednesday, in an effort to prevent adults from purchasing alcohol for underage kids.

The students placed stickers on various beer boxes and liquor bottles, which read — “Hey You! It is illegal to provide alcohol for people under 21.”

It’s to send a clear message to remind adults that it is illegal to buy alcohol for a minor.

“We’re seeing that it is actually happening that people are buying for minors so I think it’s good that we are out here trying to prevent that,” Grant Petroski, a junior student told 22News.

Under current Massachusetts law, buying alcohol for a person under 21 results in a fine up to $2,000, and even possible jail time.

Tenth and 12th graders at the high school recently did a study, which revealed that 16 percent of South Hadley High School students get alcohol from someone they know who is over 21.

Even more shocking — 32 percent of South Hadley High School students in grades 10 and 12 reported using alcohol in the past 30 days. It it a decline however, when the alcohol-use rate among students was 34% in the early 1990s.

“It’s very concerning being that I am in the high school more than other schools,” South Hadley High School Resource Officer, Steven Fleming said. “This is a cooperative effort. Everybody has a part in it and I appreciate the kids coming spending time during the school day.”

The sticker campaign is a nationwide message, and with the help from police, it is with the hopes of ending underage drinking.