South Hadley H.S. students walkout to protest recent climate change policies

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Some local high school students are joining the global protest inspired by a Swedish teenage climate activist.

South Hadley students walked out of school Friday to support the recent global climate strikes.

Dozens of students walked out of South Hadley High School in the morning with signs protesting against climate change.

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish teen who walks out of school every Friday to raise awareness about environmental issues.

South Hadley High School is one of the first school’s locally to join her now a global movement. The walk was organized by two students, one of them only a sophomore.

She told 22News why students are so passionate about this march.

“I think we are here because more than anything we have to be which is kind of a sad truth but having everyone come here and having unexcused absences and have everyone leave class I think it stands for how important this is,” said Maggie Rahilly.

Even though the students took unexcused absences for the walkout, they did inform the school’s administration of their plan.

The students walked from South Hadley High School to the Town Hall.

