South Hadley Health Department keeping close eye on seeds from China

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Health Department is warning residents of a possible scam involving seeds mailed to their homes.

Director of South Hadley Public Health, Sharon Hart, is keeping an eye on a new concern going around after a resident received a suspicious packet of seeds in the mail, possibly from China.

This comes after agriculture officials in multiple states have issued warnings about unsolicited shipments of foreign seeds and advised people not to plant them over concerns that they could be an invasive plant species.

“People are fearful, but for right now what the department of agriculture is saying to hold on to them, don’t put them in the waste drain,” Hart advised. “They will contact you for the best method of disposal.”

If you do receive the seeds, the state is asking you to contact your local health department and fill out a receipt of unsolicited seeds found on Mass.gov. The form will ask for your name, email, the number of packages received, and the date in which you received it.

Residents should also hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone from your State Department of Agriculture or health department contacts you with further instructions. They want to be clear though, do not plant the seeds because it’s not exactly known where or who they are coming from.

As of now, the health department told 22News only one person in South Hadley has received the seeds but they are keeping a close eye on the situation.