South Hadley High School approved for temporary remote learning

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Students of South Hadley High School are scheduled to begin remote learning Monday.

According to Superintendent Jahmal Mosley, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Riley granted five remote days to be used for school days due to the ongoing mold issues at the high school.

There were 20 locations inside the high school tested for mold; 13 were positive for mold growth and seven were negative. Mold was found in areas including a blower, desk, door frame, cabinet, hall locker, sink counter, wall/floor, computer room air handler, among others. You can find the full report here.

“I would like to thank the Commissioner and his leadership team for affording us this opportunity

to educate our students using this most effective tool,” said Superintendent Jahmal Mosley.

Mosely also thanks the support from the community and State Representative Dan Carey, State Senator Jo Comerford and Elena Cohen for their advocacy.

Remote learning is scheduled to begin Monday, September 20 through Friday, September 24.