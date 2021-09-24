South Hadley High School cleared to re-open; classes to begin Tuesday

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley High School has been cleared to re-open, following extensive mold removal work.

Students have not been able to attend in-person classes at the school since the academic year began. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s prohibition on remote learning as a substitute for in-person instruction had prevented students from attending any classes until special permission was granted for South Hadley High starting late last week.

According to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Jahmal Mosley sent to parents on Friday, the certified industrial hygienist hired by the district to conduct testing has cleared the building for re-occupancy. Moseley added that custodians will be checking the building Friday and over the weekend to ensure a comfortable return to school.

Staff members will report to the school on Monday for orientation meetings and classroom set-up. There will be no remote classes for South Hadley High students on Monday.

On Tuesday, students will return to the school building for in-person classes.