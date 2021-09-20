South Hadley High School Community Forum held Monday night

SOUTH HADLEY, MASS. (WWLP) – Students at South Hadley have finished their third day of remote learning.

The state’s education department only allotted five remote learning days, the last of which will be on Wednesday. The school has not announced whether or not students will be able to return to the classroom on Thursday.

However, a virtual community forum will begin Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. During that meeting, there will be an update on mold mitigation process, and an opportunity for the public to ask questions about that process.

According to letters sent from the school’s superintendent, discussions are underway about how the first few weeks of school will be made up. Bus transportation options will need to be confirmed before any make-up schedule is made. The district will also continue to provide breakfast and lunch to high school students.

