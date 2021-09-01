South Hadley High School delays first day of in-person learning

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The first day of school for South Hadley High School students is uncertain after officials on Wednesday said remote learning doesn’t qualify as structured learning at this time.

A letter obtained by 22News, sent to parents from South Hadley Public Schools Superintendent Jahmal Mosely, states, “DESE does not believe that remote learning qualifies as structured learning in South Hadley at this time. Therefore, the first day of in-person learning for the high school will be announced next week when we have more information.”

On Tuesday, officials told parents and students the new school year would start remotely on Thursday after a “white/black substance” was discovered growing on walls and furniture inside the building. Samples of the substance were sent to a lab for testing. It is unclear when the results will be available or when students will be able to return for in-person learning.

Mosley said the school is working diligently to figure out a resolution to the issue. He added that more information on the matter will be provided at the next school committee meeting on Thursday, September 2.

22News has reached out to South Hadley Public Schools for more details but have not heard back. We’ll bring you the latest update when we learn more.