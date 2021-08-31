South Hadley High School goes remote after ‘white/black substance’ found on walls

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Students will begin the new semester remotely Thursday after a substance was found growing on walls and furniture inside South Hadley High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

In a letter sent to parents, South Hadley Public Schools Superintendent Jahmal Mosley described it as a “white/black substance” that was discovered Monday night.

Thursday was supposed to be the first day for South Hadley high schoolers. The campus has since closed to allow cleaning and samples of the substance have been sent to a lab for testing. It is unclear when results will be available or when students will be able to return for in-person learning.

Families will be sent expectations for remote learning, Mosley said. Classes at Plains Elementary School, Mosier Elementary School, Michael E. Smith Middle School, and Career Technical Education Center will remain in-person.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided for students to pick up at Michael E. Smith Middle School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., on September 1, 7, and 13.