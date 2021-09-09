South Hadley High School holds public meeting on delayed start of school year

SOUTH HADLEY, MASS. (WWLP) – Still, no set date for students to start classes at South Hadley High School. The public was invited to attend a public hearing Thursday evening.

Parents, students, and teachers were encouraged to ask school officials questions about the district’s mold abatement. Classes were slated to start last week, but the mold was discovered in 13 areas of the high school.

As a result, school administrators wanted to start the school year remotely, but the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education ruled against that. So now, the community waits.

South Hadley Superintendent Jahmal Mosley, had this to say, “Every option is on the table, I don’t have a definitive answer of if it’s going to be February 22, I don’t know that but what I will tell you is that we are going to try to make up the days as best we can and if we can’t we’ll apply for a waiver and see what happens.”

Many parents asked if students could be moved to a different building in the district. They also asked how students would make up the days lost. Mosley didn’t have an answer for that either.