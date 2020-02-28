South Hadley H.S. hosts Basketball Special Olympics

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley High School celebrated a spirit of inclusion Thursday as it hosted the ninth annual Basketball Special Olympics School Day Games.

Students from across western Massachusetts gathered at the high school for a day of sport. After opening ceremonies, athletes got to participate in a variety of basketball and bowling related games.

The few hours of activity and socializing are monumental for the athletes, who were eager to share their enthusiasm for the day.

“Special Olympics is like my whole world, it keeps me busy,” Joshua Oakes told 22News. “I do workout every two weeks for basketball, that way I can keep my head in the game.”

“I really like to run around,” Sophia, another student-athlete added. “I run around a lot. I’m like one of the best runners at my school.”

The athletes were assisted by volunteers from the South Hadley varsity basketball teams, as well as the school’s student council and Best Buddy Program.

The police and fire departments were on hand to finish the day with a medal ceremony.