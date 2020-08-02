South Hadley High School hosts vigil in support of Black Lives Matter

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley High School hosted a vigil Saturday evening to shine a light on racism and honor those who protect our communities.

Dozens came out to show their support for lives lost due to police brutality. Many held signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The community remembered those like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. One woman said she thought it was important for her to show up because of the color of her skin.

“My purpose is to show support for organizations and rallies and vigils going on all across western Massachusetts. Especially being a brown person in a lot of towns that are mostly white I feel that it’s important for me to show up for brown people in the area,” Veronica Giana of Belchertown told 22News.

Attendees of Saturday evening’s flashlight vigil were encouraged to wear masks and social distance as much as possible.